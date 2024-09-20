BEMBA KINGS ARE NEVER BURIED



Based on a True Story



By Br Kelvin Mulenga



I was sitting down, enjoying my ka chimbala (leftover nshima), when my son, holding my phone, suddenly asked, Daddy, who is this man on your wallpaper?



I smiled at him and proudly responded, That’s my king, the Bemba King – Paramount Chief Chiti Mukulu Kanyanta Sosala.



With excitement in his voice, my son said, Daddy, my friends told me that Bemba kings don’t die! I paused, washed my hands, and with a proud smile, replied, My boy, those Lusaka boys are right, but let me tell you more about our roots.



Bemba kings are different from other kings. Yes, they do die, but the funeral of a Bemba king is no ordinary funeral; it takes an entire year.



One year? he asked, wide-eyed.



Yes, one year. And during that year, the king’s body is embalmed, I explained.



Embalmed? You mean in the village? he asked, sounding surprised.



Yes, right in the village. After that year, the body is taken to a special burial site called Kumwalule. But here’s the thing, only a few trusted individuals are allowed to enter this sacred place.



So, Daddy, do you mean those few people bury the body?



I smiled, shaking my head. No, my son. Bemba kings are never buried. Instead, the body is wrapped in animal skin and hanged on a tree.



My son looked even more surprised, his eyes wide with curiosity. “Then what happens? he asked.



After about a week, the rebirth process begins, I continued. The king is reborn into a powerful animal, usually a lion, snake, or another mighty creature. And after that, he returns to visit his people, watching over them. Every harvest season, we go to the sacred place to pray for a good harvest, for things like ifinkubala (caterpillars) and amataba (maize).



My son sat in awe as I finished, clearly excited to learn more about his roots. It made me proud to see his interest in our heritage. Indeed, in his eyes, Bemba kings don’t die – they live on through tradition, rebirth, and the spirit of our people.



LONG LIVE YOUR MAJESTY KING