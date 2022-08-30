BEMBA MAN PRETENDING TO BE GULE FALLS DURING KULAMBA.

On Behalf of the council of wisemen from Eastern province I wish to announce to the nation that after proper investigations. It has been discovered that a Mulenga Bwalya of Kasama did clad himself in gule pretending to know what he was doing. And thought that it was easy to be a gule.

Mr Mulenga without knowing how we the owners of the tradition do things did fell from the pall causing alot of speculation in the nation.

We would like to set the record straight that it is a Mulenga who fell and not one of our people. ABemba please stay away from out stuff.

We therefore warn all Bemba chaps to stop commenting on the issue or face the rough of the law. Our legal team is on stand by to deal with anyone spreading falsehood.

We would like to categorically state that Kulamba is a proper and dignified ceremony than that variety show ceremony of the Bemba chaps.

Issued By

Wiseman TOM NJOVU

Secretary General Of The Wisemen from the Eastern