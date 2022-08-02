Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage certificate has been released following their wedding at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

The document revealed that Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 49, were wed by Pastor Ryan Wolfe with a witness named Kenosha Booth present.

The document also lists the full names of the stars – Jennifer Lynn Lopez and Benjamin Geza Affleck, and indicates Lopez is seeking to take her spouse’s last name, with her legal name as Jennifer Affleck moving forward.

Both of the stars listed Santa Monica, California as their place of residences.

Lopez revealed the news in her fan newsletter On the J Lo, as she said, ‘We did it’ following the nuptials.

Lopez, signing her name Jennifer Lynn Affleck, wrote, ‘Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.’

The singer–actress said that she and the actor traveled to Las Vegas and stood in a line to get a wedding license with four other couples.

She said: ‘Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.’

The couple began dating in the early 2000s and got engaged at the time before splitting.

Affleck went on to wed Jennifer Garner, 50, in 2005 and the pair divorced in 2018. They are parents to daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Lopez has past been married three times to Ojani Noa from 1997–1998; to Cris Judd from 2001–2003 and to Marc Anthony from 2004 until 2014. She and Anthony are parents to twins Max and Emme, 14.