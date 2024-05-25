Ben Affleck believes he was “temporarily insane” when he married Jennifer Lopez and the star actor is reportedly pushing for a divorce after “coming to his senses”.

The pair tied the knot in August 2022, rekindling their romance 20 years after they called off their first engagement.

Less than 2 years later, Ben has allegedly labelled their relationship a “fever dream”.

Page Six reports the actor is keen to end their marriage, claiming the decision to wed was due to “temporary insanity”.

A source told the publication: “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would.”

They added: “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

People also reported Ben and Jennifer have “very different approaches to fame” leading to clashes.

Although they recently attended Ben’s child Finn’s school production together, the couple are reportedly living separately despite buying a £47million ($60million) mansion together last year.

Divorce rumours were further fuelled when fans noticed that J.Lo liked an Instagram post about “broken relationships”.