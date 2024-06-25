Ben Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring amid reports his marriage to Jennifer Lopez has hit the rocks.

The actor’s fingers were bare while getting lunch with his daughter Violet in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 22.

The Oscar winner and his daughter with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner were pictured at the Tasty Noodle House.

Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring during lunch with daughter as Jennifer Lopez vacations in Italy amid breakup rumours

J.Lo, meanwhile, is vacationing in Italy.

The couple have been facing rampant divorce speculation since May, with a source telling Page Six that Affleck has “come to his senses” about their “fever dream” marriage.

The duo have yet to comment.

Although they have put on a united front, they are reportedly selling their $60 million home, with Ben living in a different house from J.Lo and her kids.