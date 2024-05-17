Ben Affleck leaves L.A. home he’s been staying at amid Jennifer Lopez split rumors

Actor Ben Affleck has left the Los Angeles home he’s been staying at without his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

He was photographed on Thursday morning, May 16, in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, leaving the house he’s been seen coming from and going to, and also spending the night in as well. He appeared to be riding solo.

It was also gathered that Ben was not spotted at his house with Jennifer the night prior. This is coming after it was reported that the actor had already moved out of their marital home in Beverly Hills.

The couple have however been seen rocking their wedding rings in recent days. Jennifer herself has also been spotted wearing hardware on her wedding ring in the past few days as well, although, both she and Ben have been noticeably apart from one another in public including at events like the Met Gala last week, where the singer was by herself.

The last time Ben and Jennifer were spotted together was in March when they were in New York. Since then, they haven’t been photographed in the same shot.

Jennifer was also seen house hunting earlier this week. She was with her longtime producing partner, but now, in light of these developments, it seems possible she might be looking for a new house for herself.