Hollywood actor, Ben Affleck’s close friend, Kevin Smith has broken his silence on ongoing speculation the actor has split from Jennifer Lopez

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 55, who tied the knot in July 2022, have not been pictured together in months, with the singer marking her birthday without him and the actor buying a new $20.5million Pacific Palisades mansion after leaving the marital home.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith, 53, who has been friends with the actor said the actor ‘will let him know when he’s in a good place’.

Ben Affleck

He revealed that he hasn’t reached out to Ben yet, despite his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith’s advice.

Smith – who worked with Affleck on Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot said;

‘I, being his least trustworthy friend who’s very loose-lipped … my wife was like, “Oh, you should reach out to him.”

‘I was like, “The last person he needs to hear from right now is the guy who chats a lot”. So when he’s in a good place, he’ll let me know.’

He said: ‘I’ll be reaching out to him. He may even come play, but I haven’t been anywhere near the situation.’

The Academy Award winner closed escrow on a new $20.5 million estate in the oceanside enclave, according to TMZ.

The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms with breakfast and dining areas, as well as a separate family room, den, walk-in closets, media room, powder room, guest house and more amenities typical of a multi-million dollar house.

While Lopez has stayed in their marital home, Affleck has been living in a $100,000 monthly rental that’s just a short drive from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s Brentwood house.

Ben and Garner, 52, were married from 2005 to 2018, and they share children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and 12-year-old Samuel.