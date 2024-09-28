Ben Phiri is knocking on the wrong door – Msoni

By Mubanga Mubanga

All People’s Congress Party leader Nason Msoni says former permanent secretary for Luapula Major Ben Phiri will not be reinstated as permanent secretary because President Hakainde Hichilema has preferred regions where he appoints people from.

Recently, Phiri appealed to President Hichilema to reinstate him in government just like others who were dismissed in the PF government were being reinstated.

But Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation, Msoni said although Phiri needed a job, he was knocking on the wrong door.

“We deeply feel for our brother Mr Ben Phiri and he is in need of a job going by the two statements that we have read in the media. But the challenge he has is that he is knocking on the door that does not consider from the region that he hails

