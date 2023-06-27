BENCH WARRANT ISSUED FOR MUNIR ZULU

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has issued a bench warrant against Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu.

Magistrate Davies Chibwili issued the order this morning after being informed that the accused and his sureties were not before court.

The court made the order after noting that it was not the first time the lawmaker was missing a court sitting.

This is in a case the outspoken legislator is charged woth three counts of libel against Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane and his Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi.

Road Development Agency (RDA) board chairperson Mulchanda Kuntawala is also the complainant in the case.

Particulars are that on March 21, 2023, Mr Zulu, with intent to defame, unlawfully published defamatory matter against Dr Musokotwane through a press conference.

He alleged that the minister corruptly received money amounting to US$250, 000, through bank transfer from unknown company.

It is alleged in the second count that on the same date and with intent to defame, the lawmaker unlawfully published defamatory matter against Mr Milupi at a press conference.

He alleged that the minister corruptly received money amounting to US$250, 000, through bank transfer from unknown company.

In the third count, it is alleged that on the same day, Mr Zulu, with intent to defame, unlawfully published defamatory matter against Mr Milupi through a press conference.