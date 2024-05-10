BENCH WARRANTS ISSUED AGAINST GBM, TAYALI

Bench warrants have been issued against former Minister of Defence Geoffrey Mwamba and fugitive politician Chilufya Tayali.

The bench warrants were separately issued yesterday at the Lusaka Magistrates Courts after adjudicators were informed that the accused persons were not present to answer to criminal charges.

In the case of Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, he was supposed to appear before magistrate Sanford Ngobola for continued defence.

The businessman and politician is facing 24 counts of failure to declare interest, money laundering and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

When the case resumed yesterday morning, Mwamba was not in court but his lawyers explained that their client is unwell and has high blood pressure.

The magistrate then issued a bench warrant against the accused, which is retainable today. Some hours later, the accused’s official Facebook page was updated with pictures showing him on a hospital bed.

ZDM