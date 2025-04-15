Benjamin Dube steps down from Spirit of Praise, marks new chapter in gospel journey



South African gospel legend Rev. Benjamin Dube has officially stepped down from Spirit of Praise, a move he announced today, April 14, 2025, signaling a significant shift in his four-decade-long ministry.



In a heartfelt statement, Dube clarified that this is not a retirement but rather a transition into a new season of his calling. Guided by prayer and a desire to fulfill what he described as “God’s unique mandate,” the celebrated artist said he would now focus on personal ministry, mentoring emerging gospel talent, and exploring new creative ventures.



Dube, widely known for gospel anthems such as Helelele Uyinkosi and Bow Down and Worship, co-founded Spirit of Praise, a gospel collective that has become a cornerstone of South African worship music. The group is renowned for its dynamic live recordings and collaborations with top-tier artists including Mmatema Moremi and Women in Praise. Their signature productions most notably Spirit of Praise 10 have consistently packed out stadiums like Mbombela, drawing thousands of worshippers.



His departure comes amid growing speculation over his future with the group, especially as younger artists like Ayanda Ntanzi and Omega Khunou have taken on more prominent roles in recent performances.



According to insiders, Dube is preparing to launch a structured mentorship program aimed at cultivating the next generation of gospel musicians. While details remain under wraps, he also hinted at solo projects and potential international collaborations.



Spirit of Praise is expected to continue under new leadership, with the group issuing a statement honoring Dube’s lasting impact and assuring fans that his legacy will remain woven into the fabric of their music.