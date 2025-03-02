Benni McCarthy Bags R1.2 Million Monthly Salary as Kenya’s Coach!



South African Football Legend Benni McCarthy has made a bold move to Kenya, and his new salary is making headlines!





The former Bafana Bafana striker is earning a massive R1.2 million per month as the head coach of the Kenyan national football team.





Mzansi Football reports that Kenya is placing huge hopes on Benni, with one clear objective: Qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). His R1.2 million salary shows the trust they have in him to turn things around.





It’s no surprise that McCarthy’s R1.2 million monthly pay is generating buzz across the football world. With such a hefty salary, expectations are high. Can Benni deliver and make Kenya a contender for AFCON? Only time will tell, but his R1.2 million salary is proof of the pressure on his shoulders!