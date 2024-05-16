Benny Blanco says he wants to start a family with girlfriend Selena Gomez

Singer and music producer Benny Blanco has disclosed that he wants to start a family with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Opening up on his romance with Selena on Tuesday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show”, Benny made it clear he’s very serious about the former Disney Channel star.

He disclosed that he’s thinking about having children with Selena “every day,” saying it’s a goal he’d like to achieve in the near future.

Benny said;

“That’s my next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of god-kids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids.”

Howard also tried baiting Benny who disclosed that he’s happier than ever with Selena into announcing a forthcoming engagement, but he refused to.

Benny also recounted how he and Selena first hooked up. He said he didn’t even realize this love story was possible, confessing he didn’t know he was on a date with Selena when they initially got together.