BENNY HINN IS MORE HONOURABLE THAN MANY OF HIS CRITICS!!

First of all I would like to appreciate Pastor Benny for being true to his spirit and the Spirit of God. I would like to also appreciate him for representing God over the past years in a manner which has brought more glory to God in the sense that his ministry has shaped many of us in understanding the Holy Spirit and his ministry. I know God will reward Pastor Benny for laboring for him and remaining true to his calling more than many arm chair critics.

Now, some of you have turned the apology of Pst Benny into a message of mockery and yardstick for criticizing every Minister prophesying. Pastor Benny said some things he said we’re not true, he said them because he was pressured by his company. He didn’t say the Prophetic is not real, he didn’t say every man of God who prophesies and asks for an offering is not real? This is a matter of motive than biblical establishment.

God bless Pastor Benny, but let’s come to you:-

When are you going to apologize for stealing at your work place?

When are you going to apologize for the chronic corruption you engage in?

When are you going to apologize for having side chicks and extra marital affairs?

When are you going to apologize for stealing church offering?

When are you going to apologize for gossiping your Pastor and forsaking your biological Parents?

When are you going to apologize for failing to take care of your own children and wife?

The people you crooked money need an apology and the people who’s character you assassinated need your apology?

DO YOU HAVE THE SPINE TO SAY SORRY?

BEFORE YOU CRITICIZE PASTOR BENN, GO AND APOLOGIZE TO WHOMSOEVER YOU WRONGED….

You are shaking and laughing not so? That’s what makes Pastor Benny more honorable than you. Shaaa…