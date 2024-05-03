Benzema revisits Real Madrid for medical attention regarding his injury

Real Madrid is providing support to former player Karim Benzema as he recovers from a recurring injury, as confirmed by his current club, Al Ittihad, on Thursday.

Benzema, aged 36, has faced challenges with muscular issues during his debut season at the Saudi Pro League club.

He joined Al Ittihad last summer as a free agent after spending 14 years at Real Madrid.

The forward last played in a 3-2 win at Al Hazm on April 20 and has missed the last two games.

“Karim Benzema is undergoing further examinations in Real Madrid’s clinic with his former doctor in Spain, who supervised his care in previous years,” Al Ittihad said in a statement.

“The consultations were arranged between Ittihad’s medical teams and Real Madrid regarding Benzema’s injuries, which caused him to miss key matches this season. Benzema has already left for Spain and is expected to return next week.”

Karim Benzema has been grappling with persistent muscular injuries since joining Al Ittihad last summer.

Despite his setbacks, he has managed to score 13 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions for the Jeddah-based club. The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner is currently under contract with Al Ittihad until June 2026.

In other news, Real Madrid has recently extended the contract of their promising young forward, Enzo Alves, who is the son of club legend Marcelo.

Enzo, aged 14, has been part of Madrid’s academy teams since 2017 and has shown promise by scoring 17 goals this season for the under-15 side. A Spain U15 international, Enzo has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until June 2027.

“Happy to continue in the best club in the world,” the teenager said in a post on Instagram.

His father, Marcelo, congratulated his son in an Instagram post of his own: “Congratulations my son for another achievement reached. Joy, work and responsibility.“