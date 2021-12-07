Peter Sinkamba



BESIDES THE CONCOURT, NO OTHER COURT HAS POWERS TO ORDER A MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT TO VACATE THE SEAT IN NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

The Ruling this afternoon by the Speaker, Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, where she ordered Members of Parliament to vacate their seats based on her flawed interpretation of the Constitution, is unconstitutional and thereby illegal in terms of Article (1)2.

First of all, the Speaker lacks jurisdiction to interpret the Constitution. According to Article 128, besides Bill of Rights issues, only the Constitutional Court is mandated to interpret constitutional matters. Election matters are not Bill of Rights issues, which the High Court has jurisdiction to interpret.

Secondly, according to Article 72(2)(h) of the Constitution, the office of Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the Member of Parliament is disqualified as a result of a decision of the Constitutional Court.

The Constitution does not provide for declaration of the seat of a Member of Parliament by decision of a High Court or any other Court.

According to Article 73(1), a person may file an election petition with the High Court to challenge the election of a Member of Parliament.

However, according to Article 73(2), an election petition shall be HEARD within ninety days of the filing of the petition. This article does not grant power to the High Court to declare a seat vacant after the hearing the petition. Hearing a petition is one thing. Declaring a seat vacant is another thing altogether.

The only role of the High Court in election petitions, according to Section 97 of the Electoral Processes Act. No. 35 of 2016, is to declare the election void. But declaration of an election void is different to declaration of the seat vacant, which, pursuant to Article 72(2)(h), is the preserve of the Constitutional Court.

This mess by the Madam Speaker, as a senior lawyer, is a terrible dent to her Speakership