“Best performing president, yet Zambians grapple with hunger, high prices of electricity, fuel, food”- Sishuwa Sishuwa

Best performing president, yet Zambians grapple with hunger, high prices of electricity, fuel, food, writes Sishuwa Sishuwa

“Best performing president” (according to Washington) with a “best performing government” (according to Situmbeko Musokotwane) and a “prize wining finance minister” (according to London) while ordinary Zambians grapple with hunger, high prices of electricity, fuel, rent and food, and as their government continues to create excellent conditions for the foreign extraction of minerals and foreign debt repayment.

It is apparent that Hichilema can do no wrong in the eyes of his overseas supporters and some foreign representatives in Zambia. Anything can be blamed on the legacy of the PF and Lungu!