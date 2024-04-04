Better to join Liverpool over Madrid; you’d make good pair with Salah – Robert Pires to Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is anticipated to turn down Real Madrid’s offer and opt for Liverpool as his next destination after departing Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the widespread expectation of a free transfer to the Spanish giants this summer, former France and Arsenal player Robert Pires suggests that Mbappe should take a different path and consider a move to England.

Pires envisions Mbappe forming a formidable partnership with Mohamed Salah at Anfield, favouring this prospect over joining forces with players like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pires said to Le Media Carre: “I’m sorry, Kylian, but you weren’t the first player to say no to Real Madrid. I don’t know what decision he will make in the end, but I turned Madrid down because I had two other options.

I’m sure that if I hadn’t had the opportunity to going to Arsenal or Juventus, I would have gone to Real Madrid. That’s for sure.

“I would like to see him at Liverpool. It’s a great family club, there’s a good structure, no pressure and, the fans are level-headed… And I think a Salah-Mbappe partnership could be really explosive.

I think he is capable of rejecting Real Madrid.“Mbappe has denied claims he has already agreed to join Madrid from PSG this summer, while coach Luis Enrique has not given up hope of convincing him to stay at the French giants for at least one more season.