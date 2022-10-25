BETUZ to build 100,000 low-cost houses

The Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) is set to build 100,000 low cost houses for its members countrywide.

The houses, which will be established in partnership with multi-lateral companies, will be constructed in rural and per urban areas.

BETUZ general secretary Henry Sinkala said in an interview that the houses will be offered to teachers on a rent-to own initiative.

“BETUZ and some other partners will build about 100,000 houses and our areas of interest are rural areas and peri-urban areas where a teacher cannot find decent accommodation despite being paid his and her housing allowance,” Mr Sinkala said.

He said the union has also bought land in the Copperbelt and Southern provinces where some teachers are building houses.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail