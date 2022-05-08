BEWARE OF SCAMMERS USING MY NAME, NKOMBO WARNS ZAMBIANS

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Garry Nkombo, has cautioned the Public that some scammers are using his name to dupe people.

Nkombo has said that scammers have created fake Facebook accounts and Whats-App numbers with his image as a profile picture, with the aim of deceiving people or steal money from unsuspecting people.

He has explained that this is been done on the pretext of assisting individuals to access Constituency Development Funds-CDF, by providing services such as registration of cooperatives.

Nkombo has expressed dismay with numerous reports he is receiving from unsuspecting members of the public who have lost their hard-earned money from the scammers.

He has since urged all those that have already transacted with any scammer to report to the Police and contact the Ministry so that these criminals are brought to book.

Nkombo has further asked those that are suspecting unclear requests for payment under CDF to also immediately report to the Ministry and the Police.

Source: Byta FM