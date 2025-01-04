Beware of UPND’s Fake Opinion Polls!- New Heritage Party

Beware of UPND’s Fake Opinion Polls!



Lately, there has been a flurry of opinion polls circulating on social media, sponsored by the UPND. These polls claim to show the party’s soaring popularity, but beware – they are fake and biased.





A Manipulated Narrative



These polls are designed to create a false narrative that UPND is more popular than it actually is. By manipulating public opinion, the UPND aims to gain an unfair advantage over its opponents. But don’t be fooled!





The Real Opinion Poll



The real opinion poll is the one that reflects the harsh realities faced by Zambians every day. It is the hunger, the suffering, the economic hardship, and the desperation that many families are experiencing.





A Poll of Suffering



If we were to conduct a genuine opinion poll, the results would be starkly different. We would see a nation struggling to make ends meet, with:





– Over 60% of Zambians living below the poverty line

– Unemployment rates for youths soaring above 50% ( 16- 24 years)

– Inflation rates skyrocketing, making basic necessities unaffordable

– A healthcare system on the brink of collapse

– An education system struggling to provide quality

Outrageous load shading

High fuel prices and escalating fuel shortages

Corruption after corruption in government Ministries





Don’t Be Fooled



Don’t be swayed by UPND sponsored fake opinion polls designed to manipulate public opinion. Instead, focus on the real issues affecting Zambians. Demand accountability from our leaders, and let’s work together to build a better future for all.



Demand for cheap mealie meal, farming implements, end to load shading, and creation of employment for the youths .



Aggephrey Brill

Chief Spokesperson

New Heritage Party