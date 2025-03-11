Beyani doesn’t speak for HH – Milupi



By Esther Chisola



Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development minister Charles Milupi says it’s ridiculous for PF secret general Raphael Nakacinda to suggest that President Hakainde Hichilema is using Civil Service Commission chairperson Dr Choolwe Beyani as a proxy against the 2022 census report on housing and population.





And Milupi, who is also UPND Alliance chairperson, said there was no way the UPND could use the 2022 census report results to rig the 2026 general elections when it won the last general elections with a historical one million votes difference.





Commenting on Nakacinda’s sentiment that Dr Beyani was President Hichilema’s proxy, Milupi said Dr Beyani was not the President’s spokesperson and President Hichilema spoke



