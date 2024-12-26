Beyonce brings Blue Ivy out during debut ‘Cowboy Carter’ performance

Beyoncé surprised guests during her halftime performance by bringing out her oldest daughter Blue Ivy, 12, to perform with her.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, the superstar took the stage during the Ravens-Texans game in her hometown of Houston, Texas, for a breathtaking performance.

She entered on a horse, wearing a white-feathered gown and western hat and opened with her song “16 Carriages.”

As she got off the horse and walked through the back of the stadium, the star donned a red, white and blue “Cowboy Carter” sash to sing her cover of “Blackbird.”

After performing other songs, Beyonce closed with her hit song “Texas Hold ‘Em” and soon was joined by 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who she referenced when she changed the lyric and sang: “Then spin me in the middle, Blue, I can’t read your mind.”

The mother-daughter duo did an elaborate line dance before Beyonce floated up on a platform.

The performance was part of Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday. Under its agreement with the NFL, the Ravens-Texans game, as well as the Chiefs-Steelers game, will be available to watch until three hours after the livestream ends.

The Christmas performance marked the live debut of songs from Beyoncé’s latest studio album Cowboy Carter.