Beyoncé Goes 0 For 17 At People’s Choice Country Awards As Snubs Continue

Beyoncé continues to be snubbed in the country world’s award season, coming out empty handed at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards – despite receiving the second highest number of nominations this year.

Ahead of the event, which went down on Thursday (September 26), Bey was up for a staggering 17 nominations for her chart-topping Cowboy Carter album.

All winners at the People’s Country Music Awards — a self-proclaimed “award show for the people and by the people” — were decided by fan votes during a pretty tight voting period, which started on August 13 and ended August 23.

But despite the impressive amount of nods, she walked away 0 for 17. She was, however, mentioned by Cowboy Carter-featured artist Shaboozey during his acceptance speech, who thanked the superstar singer for “being amazing.”r

Cowboy Carter has been a major success since its release in March. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 tally with 407,000 equivalent album units in its first week, making for the biggest sales week of 2024 at the time – though it has since been one-upped by Taylor Swift’s latest effort.

Twenty three of the album’s 27 songs also made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart, bringing the Houston native’s career total Billboard Hot 100 songs to 106. She is now just the 17th artist and only the third woman to score over 100 entries since the Hot 100 was launched in 1958.

AD