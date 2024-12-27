Superstar, Beyonce reportedly had a massive payday for her halftime performance as part of Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day doubleheader, for her 13-minute music extravaganza.

Alongside special guests Shaboozey, Post Malone, and her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, Beyonce took the field at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston, Texas at the halfway point of the Ravens blowout of the Texans.

According to Daily Mail, Beyonce earned more than $ 1 million per minute for her time on Netflix as she was paid $ 20 million.

The figure has not been confirmed by either the streaming network or the ‘Cowboy Carter’ singer.

The 43-year-old star reportedly signed a three-project deal with Netflix in 2019, which is now two-thirds done.

The first part was a documentary that showed her 2019 performance at Coachella, which earned her $ 20 million.

Now, the second part has earned her two-thirds of the contract’s earnings. What the final part of her $ 60 million deal will be is unclear, although some would not mind an encore for Netflix’s next NFL spectacular.

Beyoncé’s halftime show during the Texas-Ravens games was also her first performance since husband Jay-Z was accused of rape, with a lawsuit accusing the music mogul and disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York in 2000.

Jay-Z has denied the allegations.