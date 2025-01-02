Beyonce wins legal battle to trademark daughter Blue Ivy’s name 

Beyonce has officially won the right to trademark her daughter Blue Ivy’s name, concluding a 12-year legal battle.

The legal victory was confirmed on December 31 by The Trademark Official Gazette, granting the global superstar exclusive rights to her daughter’s name.

The battle began in 2012 when Beyoncé and Jay-Z filed for the trademark shortly after Blue Ivy’s birth. They aimed to prevent others from profiting off their daughter’s name.

The filing faced resistance from wedding planner Veronica Morales, who had used “Blue Ivy Events” for her business since 2009.

However, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled in 2020 that the event company’s name and Blue Ivy’s name were distinct, dismissing Morales’ objections.

In 2023, Beyoncé renewed her trademark application but encountered another hurdle when a Wisconsin boutique claimed the “Blue Ivy” logo. After the boutique failed to oppose the filing, Beyoncé’s legal team proceeded, marking the final stages of her successful claim.

Jay-Z previously explained their decision to pursue the trademark, telling Vanity Fair in 2013: “People wanted to make products based on our child’s name, and you don’t want anybody trying to benefit off your baby’s name.”