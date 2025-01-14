Beyonce’s charity foundation donates $2.5 million to LA fire relief

Beyonce’s public charity foundation, BeyGOOD, has donated $2.5 million to help aid the Los Angeles fire relief as blazes continue to rage throughout Southern California.

The Pacific Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire have destroyed around 12,000 structures alone and also currently burned a combined 37,830 acres with the death toll rising to 24 as of Sunday.

On the foundation’s Instagram page, a post was shared on Sunday to announce that Beyonce was pledging the funds to the organization to assist families who have been ‘affected by the wildfires.’

The caption read: ‘Los Angeles we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars.’

‘The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.’



In conclusion, the message added, ‘To show your support for the impacted families and to learn more about BeyGOOD’s mission, please visit https://beygood.org.’

The award-winning performer founded the foundation in 2013, which ‘focuses on economic equity by supporting marginalized and under-resourced programs,’ per the official website.

It is also ‘committed to serving people through educational scholarships, the advocacy of internships, and access to resources for advancing entrepreneurship and small business sustainability across the country and abroad.’