Beyonce’s mom is 1 step closer to finalizing divorce from second husband

Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, is reportedly making moves in court to wrap up her divorce from her ex-husband, Richard Lawson after the case had no movement for over a year.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Tina, 70, informed the court she handed over a final list of her income and expenses and information about her assets to Richard, 77.

The exchange of finances is required by the court before a divorce can be closed. Richard has yet to file paperwork confirming he turned over his financial paperwork.

Tina filed her petition for divorce in July 2023 after eight years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

In her filing, Tina asked the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to either party. In addition, Tina asked that her last name be legally restored to Knowles.

Tina and Richard wed in 2015 on a yacht in Newport Beach, California.

The guests included Beyonce, 42, and her sister Solange Knowles, along with Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Samuel L. Jackson and Richard’s children Bianca and Richard Lawson.

At the time, Tina said about her wedding, “To walk down the aisle and see all my friends and family and to see my handsome man standin’ there, and to know that at 61 you can still find love and have a magical day like that it was really beautiful.”

Tina was previously married to Beyonce and Solange’s father, Mathew Knowles. The couple was married for three decades before splitting in 2009. Their divorce was settled in 2011.