Beyoncé’s Mom Seemingly Claps Back At Kanye West’s ‘Evil’ Comments About Her Grandkids

Beyoncé‘s mother, Tina Knowles, has slyly clapped back at Kanye West after the rapper made some vile comments about her youngest grandchildren.

After taking aim at Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Tyler, The Creator and scores of others earlier this week, Ye turned on his former mentor and collaborator, JAY-Z, in a tirade on Tuesday (March 18).

In a post on X, he insulted the Hov and Bey’s 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir by writing: “WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS. THEYRE RETARDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE.”

The following day, Ms. Tina hopped on Instagram to tell a “corny joke” that was a thinly veiled dig at Ye.

“What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown,” she said giggling.

She continued to dig in her original caption, which read, “It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil but I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. [prayer and heart emojis] This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

However, she later changed it to: “Corny joke, time! [heart emoji]”

