Beyoncés mother makes worrying revelation about the Grammy-winning artist

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, has revealed some unexpected details about her eldest daughter. In an interview that was subsequently uploaded on her Instagram page, the 70-year-old told Vogue about some of her favorite childhood memories of her kids, referring to Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly Rowland as her “three girls.”

Knowles said of the 42-year-old multiple Grammy-winning pop star: “Beyoncé, she was very shy and she got bullied a bit but the day that she stood up for someone — she didn’t stand up for herself she stood up for them. I’m getting emotional talking about it. I was just, I couldn’t have been more proud of her.”

She also stated that Solange, 37, has always been an activist, having signed petitions as early as fifth grade.

About Rowland, Knowles remarked, “Kelly was always this kid that just tried to protect everybody. I have a memory of her with her best friend Barbara and her being a mediator and just being this little peacemaker.”

She referred to Rowland, who came to live with the family at the age of 11, as her third daughter. Rowland’s mother, Doris Rowland Garrison, died in 2014.

Knowles captioned the video, “Each child is different! But all so special. I believe kids are born with their personalities. My three girls All handled things very differently. Learn their personalities and respect the individuality. Never compare the negatives, always praise the positive differences and pay attention to the things that you can brag on about them. They love it and it encourages positive behavior. Interview with Vogue.com At Vogue offices.”

Netizens commended her motherly skills, especially for taking in Rowland and understanding and accepting her daughters’ different personalities.

One commenter said, “You are a child psychologist’s dream mother: ‘learn their personalities and respect their individuality.’ Improve secure attachment, self esteem & confidence.” Another declared, “I want to be Mama Tina when I grow up.”