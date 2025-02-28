“BEYOND TRIBALISM: PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S APPOINTMENTS REFLECT ZAMBIA’S DIVERSITY”



By TIMMY NYAMBE



Emmanuel Mwamba’s article is a clear attempt to mislead Zambians by suggesting that the president deliberately omitted names of appointees to portray a tribalistic agenda. However, a closer look at the list reveals a balanced selection of qualified individuals from various regions.





Notably, Emmanuel Mwamba deliberately left out the appointed minister, Honorable Musonda, who hails from a region that contradicts Mwamba’s tribalistic narrative. This omission is a clear attempt to manipulate public opinion and create divisions.





The appointees include:



– Justice Evans Hamaundu as Board Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission

– Kaumbu Mwondela as Vice Board Chairperson of the Commission

– Engwase Mwale, Jack Kalala, and Nalucha Ziba as Commissioners of the Board

– Dr. Kelvin Mambwe, Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services in the Ministry of Education

– Arnold Simwaba, Permanent Secretary for Electricity in the Ministry of Energy





These appointments demonstrate President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to merit-based selection, regardless of region or tribe. Zambians see nothing wrong with these appointments, as long as they are qualified.





It’s surprising that Emmanuel Mwamba, a seasoned diplomat and former Ambassador to Ethiopia and South Africa, would resort to such tactics. As a member of the Patriotic Front’s Central Committee, Mwamba has consistently criticized the UPND government, often using inflammatory language.





Instead of spreading misinformation, Mwamba should focus on constructive criticism and contributing to the country’s development. The UPND government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to unity and inclusivity, unlike the previous government.





Emmanuel Mwamba’s article is a desperate attempt to create divisions and undermine the president’s efforts to unite the country. We commend President Hichilema for his powerful selection and look forward to his continued leadership until 2031. Indeed, One Zambia, One Nation!



WAGON MEDIA