BFLOW IS JUST LOOKING FOR A JOB – MTONGA

By Brian Hantuba

Zambian artist Brian Bwembya otherwise known as B Flow has drawn mixed reactions from members of society for a social media that has been interpreted as a jab against government.

The artist made a post on his Facebook that reads ‘History has taught us that people who over-promise will either under deliver or find someone else to blame. Lies have short legs.’

Byta FM News observed that the post drew over 11 thousand reactions and was shared over 274 times within four hours of being posted.

One commentator named Gerald Mtonga accused Bwembya of trying to cause controversy in an effort to gain attention and win himself a job – in the same vein as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Youths, Sports and Arts Chama Fumba populary known as Pilato.

He advised Bwembya to focus his efforts on trying to win appointments in the United States of American, referencing the artists’ well documented relationship with Former American President Barack Obama.

However, a commentor identified as Kasebamashila Kaseba sided with the artist, saying government over promised the people of Zambia and needs to apologize.

A biblically inclined commentor identified as Raymond Ndhlovu urged Zambians to exercise patients with government, saying the Israelites complained in the wilderness forgetting that they were slaves in Egypt.