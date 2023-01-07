BFLOW YOU’RE STUPID & CORRUPT

Chellah Tukuta wrote:

Bflow we haven’t forgotten your cowardice and how you were given K10,000 to shut up. You and I were called the same day but I refused.

HH doesn’t buy people. So imweh yama you are a coward don’t even come here acting smart. President Hakainde Hichilema won’t call you to bribe you no he is different

You are a failed project. Up to now the only hit song you have is DEAR MAMA AM CHILLING WITH OBAMA. Umungulu that’s why you still dress kwati nikamushi. No direction imweh yama

YOU SHOULD BE DISAPPOINTED WITH YOURSELF