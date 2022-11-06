BIDEN ACKNOWLEDGES POSSIBILITY OF THE REPUBLICANS TAKING OVER CONGRESS IN NEXT WEEK’S MIDTERM ELECTIONS

US President Joe Biden seems to have acknowledged that Republicans possibly taking over Congress in next week’s midterm elections may lead to him being impeached.

In an address to his supporters in San Diego, Biden said that he was “already being told if they [GOP members] win back the House and Senate, they’re gonna [sic] impeach” him.

“I don’t know what the hell they’re gonna [sic] impeach me for. I’m not joking. Recently they said ‘we should stop talking about that ’til we win’,” he added.

A number of conservative US lawmakers have repeatedly signaled their readiness to bring articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden if Republicans win back a majority in the House of Representatives in the November 8th midterms.