BIDEN ASSURES DONORS HE CAN STILL WIN ELECTION

(BBC) US President Joe Biden has assured Democrat donors that he can still win the presidential election against Donald Trump, after a poor debate performance fuelled concern about his candidacy.

The president, 81, attended a series of fundraising events in New York and New Jersey on Saturday, and defended his performance in CNN’s Presidential Debate.

Speaking at one of the events, Mr Biden admitted “I didn’t have a great night, but neither did Trump” on Thursday.

“I promise you we’re going to win this election,” he said.

The president later said he understood the concern around his performance in Thursday’s debate, but pledged to fight harder.

New Jersey’s Democratic governor Phil Murphy attended the fundraiser alongside Mr Biden and the first lady – and told Mr Biden that “we are all with you 1,000%”.

Mr. Biden’s performance on the debate stage against former President Donald Trump was marked by hard-to-follow and shaky answers – which raised fresh questions among some Democrats over whether he is the right candidate to stand in this election.

Speaking to the BBC’s Katty Kay, former Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Mr Biden’s debate performance “wasn’t great” – while his former communications director, Kate Bedingfield, called it “really disappointing”.

The Biden campaign accepted that the debate had not gone as they had hoped, but said he would not step aside for another nominee.