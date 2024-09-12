Biden Dons Trump Hat, Trump Camp Responds



President Joe Biden briefly wore a Trump 2024 hat during a visit at the Shanksville Fire Station for a commemorative 9/11 event, prompting the Trump campaign to jump at a rare promotion opportunity.



The Trump War Room account on X shared the moment, thanking the president for the support.



The photo shows a smiling Biden wearing a red hat donning Trump’s name.



White House spokesperson Andrew Bates clarified that Biden had exchanged a hat with a Trump supporter, who then gave Biden a Trump hat in return.



Biden “spoke about the country’s bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that,” Bates explained on X.



“As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it,” Bates said.