Biden issues warning about risks of artificial intelligence

Biden says that artificial intelligence must be “safe” before it is made available to people. He says that governments should control this technology and not let the technology control the governments.

"He says we should use these tools as chances instead of using them to control others. "

Last week, important people in the technology industry, like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, had a meeting with Congress to discuss rules and laws related to technology.