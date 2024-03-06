Biden loses American Samoa by 11 votes

As well as the 15 states today, also voting today is American Samoa – a US territory in the Pacific.

We’ve had the results from there, which show Joe Biden has lost in the territory – his first loss of the night.

Who was the winner? It was an entrepreneur named Jason Palmer who won by 11 votes.

While Palmer received 51 votes to Biden’s 40 – a share of 56% versus Biden’s 44% – they share the territory’s six delegates, three each.

This has happened to Biden before. In its last Democratic primary in 2020, the islands backed Mike Bloomberg for the nomination – with Biden coming second to last. There was a total of 351 votes last time.

Because it’s a territory, not a state, it can’t vote in the presidential election. But it can take part in picking candidates – and its Democratic caucus is today. Its Republican caucus is on Friday.