Biden to designate Kenya as a significant non-NATO ally

President Biden is happy to have Kenya’s President William Ruto visit on Thursday. The trip is to show that the US wants to strengthen its relationship with Africa.

Biden will say that Kenya is a close ally and will get benefits for trading weapons.

Kenya will be the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to get a special recognition for its efforts in fighting terrorism and for leading a multinational force in Haiti.

It’s been a while since an African leader was invited for a state visit. Bush served as the 43rd president of the United States. Bush welcomed Ghana and Kenya in 2008 and 2003. In 2014, ex-President Barack Obama hosted a big meeting and dinner for 50 leaders.

“This is the first time an African leader has visited in almost 20 years. ” “It should have happened a long time ago,” said Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan to reporters.

China, Russia, and other countries have been spending a lot of money in Africa. Biden wants to rebuild America’s power there, and he plans to start with a meeting in 2022.

After that, Vice President Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and seven of Biden’s cabinet members have gone to Africa, but Biden himself hasn’t, even though he said he would. He said he will go there in February, but it depends on if he gets reelected.

Biden talked with tech leaders from Kenya and the United States on Wednesday. He said he noticed that Kenya’s tech sector is growing.

The White House stated that the two leaders will also talk about debt and climate problems during their meeting.

In the evening, Biden will have a special event with music by the Howard Gospel Choir and country singer Brad Paisley. First lady Jill Biden said it will be a nice dinner outside in a glass building, looking up at the sky.