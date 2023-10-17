Biden To Meet Netanyahu, Palestine Leader Over Hamas ‘Brutality’ As 4,200 Israelis, Palestinians Killed

The United States President, Joe Biden, is billed to visit Israel and Jordan from Wednesday to speak with authorities in Israel, Palestine, Egypt and Jordan about the terrorism of Hamas militants operating from Palestine exclave, Gaza, and the need to isolate them.

Biden, according to a statement published by the White House, would leverage the meeting to also discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza following the conflict between Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas, after the latter infiltrated Southern Israel last Saturday and killed hundreds.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Israel on Wednesday, October 18, to demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel in the face of Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack and to consult on next steps.

“President Biden will then travel to Amman, Jordan, where he will meet with his Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“He will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza,” the White House stated.

Amid the development, the death toll on both sides of Israel and Palestine continues to rise.

Advertisement

About 1,400 Israelis have died since the Hamas attack while 289 Israeli soldiers have been killed, according to Israel officials.

In Gaza, authorities said the Palestinian death toll has climbed to 2,808