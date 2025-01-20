BIDEN WELCOMES TRUMP ‘HOME’ AT TEA TIME



Joe Biden said “welcome home” to Donald Trump as he arrived at the North Portico of the White House a few moments ago.



Neither president responded to shouted questions from reporters before walking into the White House.



Just before Trump’s arrival, Biden was asked how he was feeling today – his last day at the White House.





“Good,” he responded.



The tea meeting will take place behind closed doors, with no press allowed inside.



The tea tradition began in 1837, with Presidents Martin Van Buren and Andrew Jackson.





In 2021, however, Trump did not host Biden for tea, breaking that tradition amid continued false claims from Trump that he had won the 2020 election. [BBC News]