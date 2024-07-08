Biden’s doctor reportedly met with Parkinson’s disease specialist in White House

A top neurologist in Washington D.C, USA met with President Biden’s personal doctor at the White House earlier this year, a new report by the NY Post, claims.

According to the publication, it saw visitor logs showing that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor (Biden’s personal doctor), and two others at the White House residence clinic on January 17.

The revelation comes as questions continue to mount about the 81-year-old president’s mental health in the wake of his debate gaffe last week with former US President Donald Trump.

Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist working at Walter Reed Medical Center, was also in the 5 P.M. meeting, the NY Post claims the White House visitor logs show.

The fourth person has not been identified in the logs from that day, when Biden was at the White House and hosted House and Senate leaders to press them for more Ukraine funding, according to his official schedule.

Cannard is a big name in the medical field of Parkinson’s and has worked at Walter Reed for nearly 20 years.

Since 2012, he has served as the “neurology specialist supporting the White House Medical Unit,” according to his LinkedIn.

His most recent paper was published in August 2023 in the journal Parkinsonism & Related Disorders and focuses on the “early-stage” of the crippling disease.

Since Biden’s health is O’Connor’s number one responsibility, it is highly likely the meeting was about the president, according to Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tx), the doctor for both Presidents Obama and Trump.

“It’s highly likely they were talking about Biden,” Jackson told The Post.

“He should only be [regularly] treating the president and the first family.”

O’Connor has been Biden’s official physician since he took office in January 2021 and is in daily contact with the president.