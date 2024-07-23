Biden’s the worst president in history and Kamala will be easier to defeat ‘ – Trump

Donald Trump has reacted to Joe Biden announcing the end of his reelection campaign saying the US leader will go down as the worst president in history.

The Republican presidential candidate’s comments came minutes after Biden shockingly withdrew from the 2024 presidential election on Sunday, July 21. Biden afterwards endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

Biden caved into pressure from top Democrats and donors after the fallout of his disastrous presidential debate against Trump on June 27.

Trump, who last weekend survived an assassination attempt, lashed out at Biden during a phone call with CNN.

“He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country,” Trump said.

Trump continued his attack on Biden’s decision, writing on Truth Social, “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was!

“He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.

“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t – And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists.

“We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump laughed off Harris as being the potential Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, telling CNN, “She’ll be easier to defeat.”