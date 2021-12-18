MultiChoice’ South African TV network, Mzansi Magic, has announced the return of the classic reality television show, ‘Big Brother Africa’, after a seven-year hiatus.

The show is expected to be launched in 2022.

According to new reports, casting has begun in earnest for the show, tagged ‘Big Brother Mzansi’, and produced by Randburg-based Red Pepper Pictures (same producers of the Nigerian edition of the show).⁣

⁣

Confirming the forthcoming show, M-Net’s Executive Head of Programming, Nomsa Philiso, said: “This year marks 20 years since the very first Big Brother on MultiChoice’s M-Net and we are excited to celebrate this milestone by commissioning a new Big Brother season, which will be housed under our Mzansi Magic stable.”⁣

“This is a show that has always delivered top ratings and entertainment value, and our viewers and advertising partners can look forward to a stellar season of Big Brother.”⁣

⁣

The last season of the show was aired in 2015 with Ace Khumalo and Ntombi Tshabalala emerging winners.⁣

Prior to its hiatus, the show hosted in South Africa, saw contestants from 12 African countries, including Nigeria, and saw the rise to fame of quite a number of celebrated media personalities across the Continent.