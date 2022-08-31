‘Big Brother is watching’ as Government launches Safe City Project

Government yesterday commissioned and handed over the Public Security Information System Safe City Project which was implemented with support from the Chinese government aimed at having a unified communication system to enhance the security across the country.

The project has several outputs among them the National Command Centre implemented in five Ministry of Home Affairs departments namely; the Zambia Police Service, Zambia Correctional Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission, the Department of Immigration and the National Anti-Terrorism Centre.

Some of the best practices that have been incorporated in the project include E-Policing, Installation of a 4G wireless Broadband Trucking Network, a Transmission Coalition Emergency response system network, video surveillance system cameras and installation of the intelligence traffic systems among others.

Commissioning the project today, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu expressed hope that the Safe City Project will Endeavour to prevent crime by providing reliable and comprehensive security measures that will enable Law Enforcement Agencies to predict threats.

Speaking earlier, ZTE Zambia Service Limited Chief Executive Officer Arvin Xie said the company will work with stakeholders to support and sustain the project.

Meanwhile, Embassy of the Republic of China in Zambia Deputy Head of Mission Lai Bo said his government remains committed to supporting and enhancing security in Zambia.

