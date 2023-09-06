Big money promised for Africa at climate summit

Big money has already been promised to Africa at a climate summit under way in Kenya, with the UK among the first to make a pledge.

It is to invest £49m ($61m) in new projects to help Africans manage the impact of climate change and mobilise finance for climate action, UK’s Development Minister Andrew Mitchell said.

“This includes £34m for new projects across 15 African countries to help women, at-risk communities, and more than 400,000 farmers build resilience against the effects of climate change,” the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Monday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also promised to provide Africa with $4.5bn in clean energy investments, on top of investors from the country agreeing to buy $450m (£359m) in carbon credits through the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative.

The German government announced a debt swap deal with Kenya, under which it will pardon $65m in exchange for a commitment from the East African nation to invest the funds in green projects.

It is further expected to pledge another $486m to sustain Africa’s fight with climate change.

It is hoped other initiatives and funding will be announced at the Africa Climate Summit, which ends on Wednesday.