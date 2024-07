Clintons endorse Kamala Harris.

Bill Clinton, the former US president, and his wife Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump in 2016, have endorsed Kamala Harris.

In a statement posted on X, external, they say they will do “whatever they can to support her”.

“Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her,” they add.

The premier power couple of American politics take a decidedly combative tone against Trump.