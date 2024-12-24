Bill Clinton hospitalised after developing a fever

Former President Bill Clinton, 78, was hospitalised Monday and is undergoing testing after developing a fever.

Clinton’s former deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena wrote on X that the former president was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., but is doing ‘fine.’

‘He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.’

Urena added that the former president hopes to be home and out of the hospital in time for Christmas.

He said that Clinton was receiving care as a precaution after developing a fever.

It is ‘not an emergency situation,’ according to reports.

Back in 2021, he was also hospitalized after a urological infection spread to his bloodstream. He also underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004 and had a procedure to open an artery six years later.

Clinton, a Democrat who served two terms as president from January 1993 until January 2001, addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer and campaigned ahead of November’s election for the unsuccessful White House bid of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.