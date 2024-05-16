Billboards for ” mwizukanji movie” have all been tempered with 😥

This behavior will make most people turn out in numbers to support cosmas.

They think they’re pulling him down. What they don’t know is that, they’re actually helping him go up.

Even the people who didn’t intend of going to watch the movie 🍿 will go and watch the movie just to get back at the people who are behind the destroying of the billboards.

Witchcraft is not all about flying on the brooms 🧹 this behavior here , is actually deeper than witcraft.

This movie will definitely be a success. Whether the enemies like it or not.