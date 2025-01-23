Billionaire Michael Bloomberg says he’ll fund UN climate body after US moves to withdraw from Paris Agreement – again

We’re hearing that billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s foundation will step in to fund America’s financial obligations to the UN’s climate change body – after Trump called for the US to withdraw from the Paris Agreement for the second time.





In one of many executive orders, signed on his first day back in office, Trump said he would end all of the US’s international climate financial commitments.





Bloomberg, who serves as a UN special envoy on climate change, says his intervention aims to ensure the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) remains fully funded.





“From 2017 to 2020, during a period of federal inaction, cities, states, businesses and the public rose to the challenge to uphold our nation’s commitments – and now, we are ready to do it again,” he says.